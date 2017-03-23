Multiple agencies assist in 2016 murder arrest

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes detectives, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to make an arrest in a 2016 murder case.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kevin Bentley was taken into custody in St. Helena Island Thursday. Authorities have connected Bentley to the March 2016 murder of 16-year-old Altonise Jones.

Jones was reported missing by her co-workers back on March 21, 2016. Metro officers responded to the residence Jones shared with her grandmother in the 200 block of West 39thStreet. A search in the house by a relative led to the discovery of Jones’ body inside.

Kevin Bentley is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, awaiting extradition.