SCMPD: Missing teenage girl found safe

UPDATE: Kelli Allen was safely located near the 800 block of West 35th Street at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 22nd.

Metro officers returned her to her family. She is in good condition.

—

SAVANNAH, GA (March 22, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl who was last seen Tuesday, Mar. 21.

Kelli Allen, 13, was last seen around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Kline Street with her friend, Jay’are Brown.

Allen is a black female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing approximately 155 pounds. She wears her hair styled in an afro and was wearing a maroon jacket and maroon shoes.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.