Meat free Fridays for Lent? Try b. matthew’s Pan Seared Salmon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Need an easy meat-free dish for Friday? This week for your Lent meal we’re featuring Pan Seared Salmon with Tomato & Spinach Ragout, Lemon Caper Brown Butter and Parsnip Crisps from b. matthew’s:

What you need (*recipe per serving):

6 oz. Salmon

1 tomato, medium dice

1/2 yellow onion, medium dice

1/2 fennel bulb, medium dice

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup white wine

salt

black pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

3 tsp butter

1 tsp capers

1 tsp lemon juice

1 small parshnip, peeled & julienned

2 tsp cornstarch

1 bunch spinach

1 tsp fresh diced sage, chive, parsley

Pinch each of red pepper flake, cayenne, allspice, dry thyme, dry oregano, onion powder, garlic powder

How to do it:

Salmon – salt and pepper to taste. Sear in hot oiled pan on medium high heat about 2 minutes then flip and finish in a 400 degree oven for 4 – 5 minutes or to desired temp.

Tomato & Spinach Ragout – Simmer tomato, onion, fennel, chicken stock, white wine, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp black pepper, garlic, 2 tsp butter and “pinch of” spices until almost all liquid is gone, add handful of spinach and fresh sage, chive & parsley. Cook until spinach is wilted.

Lemon Caper Brown Butter – Cook 1 TB butter on medium heat until caramel brown. Remove from heat, add capers, lemon juice, pinch of salt

Parsnip Crisps – Mix cornstarch with parsnip until evenly coated. Fry one minute at 350 degrees or until golden brown. Remove from fryer to a paper towel and sprinkle with salt.

Plating:

Place tomato & spinach ragout in center of plate. Place salmon, original sear up on ragout. Drench with lemon caper brown butter sauce and garnish with parsnip crisps.