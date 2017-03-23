FUGITIVE FILES: Man Wanted for Online Scam, Robbery

A suspect who made a deal online is now dealing with police after allegedly running away with the cash.

“If people try to lure you to a neighborhood or a place you aren’t familiar with just don’t do it,” explained SCMPD Violent Crimes Detective Ray Mercer.

That’s the first lesson police say the victim learned from Nathaniel Johnson.

Johnson made an online deal to sell a cell phone, but detectives say he had no intention of getting rid of the phone or giving up the cash.

The crime began according to investigators when he drew the victim to his neighborhood to make the exchange

“Once they got there and the exchange was supposed to happen for the phone, and the money,” explained Mercer. “He snatched the phone from the victim’s hand and ran away.”

Police say he’s been running ever since.

The 6’4″ 170 pound Johnson could be at a home on Salt Landing Circle or in the 600 block of West 49th street.

If you can help find Nathaniel Johnson call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Polcie slso have a message for all the people hoping to “cash in” on a great online deal.

“We encourage that you meet in a police precinct anywhere in the city, or you can come to headquarters and come to the lobby during business hours and let the people at the front desk know what you are doing and you can broker your deals there,” explains Mercer.