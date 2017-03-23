A group of Iowa farmers are driving to Oklahoma to drop off hay for farmers and ranchers affected by recent wildfires.

An act of kindness from the Heartland tonight… farmers helping farmers. Wildfires in Oklahoma have burned through millions of acres in farmland. Many have had to evacuate. People have been hurt, and homes have been destroyed. So a group of farmers from Iowa left early this morning to deliver hay to help those in need.

One of the farmers in the group said it’s just the American way for farmers to help farmers.

We’re told that once they drop off the hay they are scheduled to come right back home.