Farmers Helping Farmers

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published:

A group of Iowa farmers are driving to Oklahoma to drop off hay for farmers and ranchers affected by recent wildfires.

An act of kindness from the Heartland tonight…  farmers helping farmers.  Wildfires in Oklahoma have burned through millions of acres in farmland.  Many have had to evacuate.  People have been hurt, and homes have been destroyed.  So a group of farmers from Iowa left early this morning to deliver hay to help those in need.

One of the farmers in the group said it’s just the American way for farmers to help farmers.

We’re told that once they drop off the hay they are scheduled to come right back home.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s