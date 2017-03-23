Estill Police searching for murder suspect

ESTILL, S.C.

The Estill Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted in connection to a murder.

Officials say the Estill Police Department responded to the 400 Sapp Boulevard on Wednesday, March 22nd, in reference to a 40-year-old black man who had possibly been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground bleeding. Emergency Medical Services responded and rendered aid to the victim, but officials say the man died from his injuries.

Now the Estill Police Department needs your help finding Daniel Lee Fludd. Police describe him as 5’7″ and say he weighs 284 pounds.

Fludd is facing charges for capital murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so if you have any information please contact the Estill Police department:

Hampton County Dispatch: 803-943-9261 OR 911(ANYTIME)

Estill Police Department: 803-625-3699 (M-F 8:00A.M.-4:00 P.M)