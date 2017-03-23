Council to discuss resolution to restrict alcohol on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – In an in-depth discussion Thursday night, city leaders decided they’d come up with a resolution to restrict alcohol on the entire island four days in April.

This comes after they passed a new ordinance two weeks ago to prevent alcoholic open containers in public areas for pop up events.

City leaders found through social media more than 50,000 people plan to attend the Orange Crush event slated for this year.

The site eventbrite.com has been promoting the event even though it’s not permitted through the city.

Because of this event the restriction would affect everyone on the island on April 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd, which are prime spring break dates.

City leaders said these efforts are to keep Tybee safe.

“This has proven over and over again that that’s not been possible,” Jason Buelterman, Tybee’s Mayor, said. “You’re talking about thousands of young people, with no organized activities, with little or no adult supervision and that’s a recipe for problems and we’re trying to deal with that.”

This resolution will include the exact dates and areas the ordinance will be put into effect. They will also discuss fine amounts at the special meeting which has yet to be scheduled.