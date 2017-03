Bluffton Township Fire District rescued two dogs from an apartment fire at Lakes at Edgewater Thursday. There were no reported injuries, however, 17 people have been displaced from the fire. The cause of the fire is now under investigation. There was a lot of fear among bystanders who watched firefighters work the scene, knowing pets were inside. As soon as the animals were pulled from the unit and given oxygen, they appeared fine. Kudos to Bluffton Township Fire District.

Advertisement