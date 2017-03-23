28th annual Savannah Music Festival promises variety, good time

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Strike up the band and break out the spotlights, the Savannah Music Festival returns for the 28th year.

The festival runs March 23 – April 8.

“We have a usual mix of Jazz and Blues and Rock N Roll and Bluegrass and world music and a lot of chamber music and symphony music and piano recitals,” Savannah Music Festival’s Executive Director Rob Gibson said.

Headline act, The Avett Brothers, opens Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24.

