28th annual Savannah Music Festival promises variety, good time

By Published:
2015 Savannah Music Festival (Image 1)

SAVANNAH, Ga.  – Strike up the band and break out the spotlights, the Savannah Music Festival returns for the 28th year.

The festival runs March 23 – April 8.

“We have a usual mix of Jazz and Blues and Rock N Roll and Bluegrass and world music and a lot of chamber music and symphony music and piano recitals,” Savannah Music Festival’s Executive Director Rob Gibson said.

Headline act, The Avett Brothers, opens Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24.

For more information including ticket prices, concert availability and times, click here.

 

 

 

