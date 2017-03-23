2017 Hope Walk stretches from Isle of Hope to Los Angeles

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hope Walk is back spreading of message of inspiration and life coaching. Mentor Emra Smith and her team leave Isle of Hope on Monday, March 27th and will spend the next three weeks encouraging the homeless and addicted and sharing hope.

Several stops are scheduled in the Savannah / Statesboro area before heading to the Savannah airport, Thursday March 30 and fly to California. The journey from San Rafael, CA to Los Angeles will include the historical El Camino missionary road. to Los Angeles CA, with Emra walking  approximately 6-10 miles a day. As Emra travels she will share HOPE by giving free life-coaching phone calls as she walks.

You can help with this walk or with the goal of building a healing village for women and children in Savannah by donating via GoFundMe.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s