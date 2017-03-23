2017 Hope Walk stretches from Isle of Hope to Los Angeles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hope Walk is back spreading of message of inspiration and life coaching. Mentor Emra Smith and her team leave Isle of Hope on Monday, March 27th and will spend the next three weeks encouraging the homeless and addicted and sharing hope.

Several stops are scheduled in the Savannah / Statesboro area before heading to the Savannah airport, Thursday March 30 and fly to California. The journey from San Rafael, CA to Los Angeles will include the historical El Camino missionary road. to Los Angeles CA, with Emra walking approximately 6-10 miles a day. As Emra travels she will share HOPE by giving free life-coaching phone calls as she walks.

You can help with this walk or with the goal of building a healing village for women and children in Savannah by donating via GoFundMe.com.