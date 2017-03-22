Tony Thomas: A History of Controversy

Love him or hate him, thousands have voted for him.

Tony Thomas is the longest serving current Alderman, five terms straight. In office since 1999.

The last time he defeated three challengers and still garnered almost 60% of the vote.

But with every term it seems like there is a new controversy surrounding the man.

“Being an elected official,” explained Chester Dunham back in 2013. “I think it was my duty and responsibility to say well that’s going too far”

Too far, Chester Dunham said, was Tony Thomas yelling drunken obscenities at the radio host back in 2013.

So the alderman got called to an ethics committee hearing.

The Committee said they couldn’t rule on the claims, but thomas didn’t let the issue drop when he was asked to make an apology.

“Under no circumstance whatsoever will I make an apology to Mr. Dunham, ” said a defiant Thomas in 2013.



“You heard me.””don’t say f— you to me””You know what you said to me..”

That was the exchange during a 2016 ethics hearing which started with Facebook posts about two women who didn’t vote for him.

“Hags, Skanks, Whores. That is what he called his own constituents,” explained Don Montgomery, lawyer for Debra Kujawa, one of the women who filed the complaint.

The women dropped that complaint, but entered another about Thomas’s business and how they said he was using his political clout to make money.

“I’m not going to continue to waste my time on these two who are just dragging crap out that has no substance,” said an angry Thomas in the hearing in 2016.

Those allegations were pulled when a criminal case was started.

“We have alerted the GBI and asked them to investigate the matter,” said Meg Heap, Chatham County District Attorney in February 2016. “They have it now.”

The investigation into whether thomas provided drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted teenage boys.

“He invited me over and there was a lot of cocaine, alcohol. I was absolutely wasted,” said Josh Flowers, an alleged victim in a youtube video. “17 years old you want free liquor free cocaine, what 17 wouldn’t?”

Four videos posted on Facebook all with the same stories.

The D.A. says this was the third time Thomas’ name came up. A letter was sent to the FBI in 2012 and in 2013 Heap’s office sent more allegations to the GBI.

But a year later the investigation was closed due to “insufficient evidence.

“Is any of it true at all?” News 3 asked Thomas.

“No no. I mean sexual misconduct on little boys is not true. Drug use i think i can pull a ton of witnesses in there that know about drug use from me that no way is a part of my life.”

But despite Thomas’ claims, the D.A. sent the case to a Grand Jury.

14 of the 18 jurors said that he “clearly” violated the law, but the cases were too old and the statute of limitations had run out.

One of those jurors also wrote “im sorry” to his alleged victims.

“If I have a regret it’s that to my supporters that may be offended or disapprove of that, I do apologize to them,” said Thomas just after St Patrick’s Day.

Thomas is now apologizing for, as he puts it “having a couple of drinks.”

But once again the embattled Alderman walks away without Censure, or seemingly regret.

“I’ll just try to not do it again next year, but you know I’m gonna go and have a good time,” said a smiling Thomas.