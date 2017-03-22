The Savannah Voice Festival is back!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Savannah Voice Festival is going into its 5th year here in Savannah, gaining more popularity each and every year!

Just ahead of their two Arias and Encores performances–one on Thursday, March 23rd and another on Sunday, March 26th–Maria Zouves, the Executive Director of the festival stopped by The Bridge to tell what fans and first-timers can expect.

Zouves told us she, along with all of the performers and staff, work hard to put together a show that brings the world to Savannah through great art.

Their show is unique, because the performers are also students they’ve taught and mentored through the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs.

Click ‘Play’ to learn more about the program and why you don’t have to be an opera buff to enjoy the show!

Click here to visit the Savannah Voice Festival Website for more information about performance times, ticket prices and the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs.