The Latest: White House condemns London attacks

Washington (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:47 p.m.

The White House is condemning the attacks in London involving a car rampage and knife attack. President Donald Trump is said to be monitoring developments.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday that the White House applauds “the quick response of British police and first responders” and condemns the attacks.

A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others with injuries. Around the same time, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.

Spicer says that the City of London and the British government have the “full support” of the U.S. as they investigate the attack

__

12:15 p.m.

Colorado lawmakers sent a message about climate change to the children of President Donald Trump during their visit to the ski resort town.

The Aspen Daily News reports that the Pitkin County Commissioners placed full-page ads in both of Aspen’s newspapers Tuesday that included a letter welcoming them to the area and focusing on the negative effects of climate change. It asked them to use their influence to steer the president’s policies in a climate-friendly direction.

County Republican leader Bob Jenkins told the newspaper that spending public money on a “blatantly political advertisement” is not good policy.

The Trump family visit has been low-profile but Eric Trump and his wife Lara have posted some photos of their visit on social media, including one on the slopes with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

___

11:40 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament in London.

Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it “big news.”

Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, says the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.

Britain’s Parliament was on lockdown after – according to officials – an assailant stabbed an officer then was shot by police.

London Police also said officers were called to an incident on nearby Westminster Bridge

__

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is sending greetings on the occasion of the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday sending the president’s “best wishes to all those around the world celebrating the wonderful ancient holiday of Nowruz.”

The occasion, which translates to “new day” in Persian, is celebrated by millions of people of Iranian, Iraqi, Turkish, South Asian and Central Asian heritage.

The Trump administration has taken a firm stance against Iran, including its citizens in its temporary travel ban, and has condemned the Obama administration for entering into a nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic.

The statement adds, “To the Iranian people and all those around the world celebrating Nowruz: On behalf of the American people, I wish you freedom, dignity, and wealth.”

__

9:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s commencement ceremony.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he’d been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.

President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university’s keynote address in 1990.

Falwell says the school is “incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day.”