WASHINGTON (AP) – Just too easy. That’s what a lot of students from other countries think of American high schools.

Foreign students studying in the U.S. say the classes are easier, there’s less homework and lots of sports.

Two-hundred-fifty-nine exchange students were surveyed last spring, and 66 percent said classes in the U.S. are much easier.

Forty-four percent said they spent much less time on school work.