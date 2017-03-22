Rep. Buddy Carter explains planned “Yes” vote on GOP health care bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With less than 24 hours until the House GOP sets to take its first stand against the Affordable Care Act under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, leaders are doing all they can to secure the more than 200 votes need to put the bill into motion.

“I think it’s a good plan,” Republican Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said. “I think it will get the free market back into healthcare.”

Carter says he’s ready to cast his support for the proposed American Health Care Act.

“Keep in mind that this week is only the first phase,” Carter said.

The vote is the first of three steps to repeal and replace the ACA also called Obamacare.

“The health care act we’re passing is actually going to stimulate the market. It’s going to put the free market back in to health care,” Carter said.

For Carter it all comes down to basic economics.

“Increase in competition means increased choices and it means that lower health care prices,” he said.

Part of the bill includes a shift from income based tax credits to aged based.

“The tax credits are going to be good and they’re going to be able to buy insurance instead of Washington taxing for not having insurance,” Carter said.

His main focus for passing the bill concerns major changes to Medicaid.

“The two worst things that the Obamacare did to the health care system was first of all they took the free market out of it the health care system. Secondly is what it did is put abled body adults on Medicaid.”

Carter has been part of the Pharmaceutical community for more than 30 years and says he wants accountability for pricing.

“I’m not for price controls on prescription drugs, I’m a free market person,” he said. “We need to get those people who aren’t involved who are in research and developed because they are bringing no value whatsoever to the system and they are only causing prices to increase.”

Despite intense criticism from constituents and those in his own party, Carter says he’s for empowering the patient.

“We’re proposing to get the red tape, to cut the red tape, to cut the obstacles, between the patient and the doctor. Let them make healthcare decisions, “ Carter said.

Until then he’s asking for patience.

“This will bring sunlight. This will bring transparency to the whole system. This will be good,” he said.

The vote is set for Thursday afternoon. Stay with WSAV for the latest developments.