New start date for Beaufort County Schools

A new date for the 2017-18 school year was voted on in Beaufort County.

The school board decided Tuesday night that the first day will be Thursday, August 17th.

South Carolina public schools are normally not allowed to begin before the third Monday in August. This year that date falls on the same day as a solar eclipse. State legislation was passed for schools to move up the start date to avoid that Monday.

Beaufort County schools will not have class on Monday, August 21. Schools will be open for teachers and staff.