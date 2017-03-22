Meetings on Bluffton curbside waste collection scheduled today

Bluffton (Beaufort Co. County Council) – Beaufort County’s Public Works Solid Waste and Recycling section will hold two public meetings to discuss curbside waste collection in Bluffton.

The two meetings, both scheduled for Wednesday, March 22nd will be held at the Rotary Community Center, 11 Recreation Court (Oscar Frazier Park), Bluffton.

The meeting agendas will focus on residential curbside waste collection in Districts 4 and 9, which include the Town of Bluffton and the unincorporated sections of Bluffton.

The first meeting of the day will begin at 2PM and will focus on questions from private community HOA managers and local waste haulers.

The second meeting will begin at 6PM and will focus on answering questions from the public. Both meetings are scheduled to last one hour.

Beaufort County staff and the project consultant will be available between meetings to answer questions.