Facebook human trafficking claim in Savannah deemed unsubstantial

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A Facebook post that has been copied and shared dozens of times concerning a claim about women being potentially human trafficked in Savannah is currently being held as a rumor.

The post, that surfaced on Monday made reference to “the trailer full of young black women that was about to be shipped yesterday from the Savannah Ports.”

President of Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking, Deidre Harrison, clarified the post to be unsubstantiated.

“What we can currently say is that non of the claims have been substantiated by any government agency or any credible industry on this matter,” Harrison said.

Harrison also stressed that social media can be a double-edged sword when it comes to human trafficking in the modern age. She says while it can be positive for education the public about the presence and risks of trafficking to also know that it can spread unsubstantiated information to a mass audience.

“You want to always know that it’s a matter of a serious crime and impacting a family or somebody’s life, leave it to the first responders, to law enforcement, and investigative agencies,” Harrison said.

Harrison stress that if someone does need to report suspicions or incidents of trafficking to follow one of three options:

Call 911 Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll free at 1-888-373-7888 Call the National Center for Misplaced and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678)