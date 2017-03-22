Do Savannah has the Insane Inflatable 5K, A-Town Get Down & Savannah Music Festival details

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What do you get when you combine a bounce house and a 5K? The Insane Inflatable 5K! Get details PLUS the A-Town Get Down & Savannah Music Festival run down, even the skinny on the Southern Women’s Show in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Savannah Music Festival

When: March 23-April 8

Where: Downtown Savannah Historic District

Cost: $25-$120

Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

What: The Southern Women’s Show

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24, with Girls’ Night Out starting at 5 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26

Where: Savannah International Trade & Convention Center, 1 International Drive

Cost: $8 adults/$5 youth in advance online; $7 adults at Walgreens stores in Savannah; $10 adults/$5 youth at the door; free for ages 6 and younger with adult; $5 parking

Info: southernshows.com/wsa

What: A-Town Get Down Art & Music Festival

When: Noon-midnight March 25

Where: Under the Talmadge Bridge at Indian Street

Cost: Free before 5 p.m.; $35 after $5 p.m. or $25 for students/military; $95 VIP

Info: a-towngetdown.com

What: Insane Inflatable 5K Savannah

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 25

Where: Hunter Army Airfield, 14045 Abercorn St.

Cost: $65 and up

Info: insaneinflatable5k.com