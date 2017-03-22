Concerns about investigation stall picks for Ports board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The broadening investigation into Statehouse corruption has caused a screening panel to delay voting on whether to advance Gov. Henry McMaster’s picks for the South Carolina Ports Authority board.

Sen. Larry Grooms said Wednesday the oversight board he chairs wants to thoroughly review the two nominees’ associations with political and public relations consultant Richard Quinn. Grooms says the tie appears to be small, but the panel will take its time amid the investigation.

Last week’s indictment of GOP Sen. John Courson of Columbia accuses him of funneling money through Quinn’s firms. Both Courson and Quinn deny the allegations.

Special prosecutor David Pascoe has asked the Ports Authority for all records of its payments to Quinn and his firms.

Quinn said Wednesday he’s proud of the work done for the ports.