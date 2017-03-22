Bill giving cancer treatment coverage to firefighters now sits on the Governor’s desk

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – When you run from danger they run to it. The men and women who serve our communities as firefighters are one signature away from having much-needed insurance coverage.

More firefighters across the country and right here at home are battling cancer related to the job.

Last week family and friends said goodbye to firefighter Jimmy Perez who died of liver cancer. Even though the legislation wasn’t passed in time to help him. It could help others who may contract the disease due to their on the job exposure to dangerous chemicals.

“We are seeing that the incident of cancer among firefighter is rising.”

In the state of Georgia fire departments provide health coverage if a service member is hurt on the job, but some firefighters are finding out they need more aid.

“If somebody gets hurt or killed on the job which you don’t want to see that kind of thing is that there’s a public safety officer benefit program that’s within the state that will help that,” says Mike Dodd, the Georgia Professional Firefighters Association president.

Over the last two years Mike Dodd with the state professional firefighters worked with state lawmakers to do more for the men and women in red. The push for the legislation comes after cases like Perez’s as well as fireman Frank Martinez in Atlanta who died after a two year battle with cancer.

“He loved the fire service, just when you see somebody take all these steps back from being physically fit and just getting married and so it’s, it’s a sad day,” Dodd says referring to Perez.

The day before Perez’s death HB 146 passed in the state house. It will require fire departments statewide provide insurance for cancer treatment of the more than nineteen cancers firefighters are prone to contract on the job.

“This was a day we honored them and we showed them that we have their back, that the state of Georgia recognizes when people are running away from the fire, our firefighters are running into the fire,” says Douglasville state representative and the bill’s author Micah Gravley.

The legislation will be two-fold paying more than $25,000 for serious stages of the disease and around $6200 in coverage for lesser cases. It will also provide disability benefits up to sixty percent of their salary if the service member is out of work during treatment.

“It’s way closer to what we want to see in coverage for firefighters.”

The time frame of when Governor Deal could sign this bill is up in the air. He has forty days after the end of the session next Thursday. If he does not sign nor veto it, it will still become law in 2018.