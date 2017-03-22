Authorities make arrest in Statesboro armed robbery

Statesboro (SPD/WSAV) – A man in connection to an armed robbery in Statesboro earlier this month is behind bars in Houston County.

Christopher Orvett James was arrested by the Warner Robbins Police Department Tuesday. James is currently being held in Houston County for unknown charges in that jurisdiction.

The Statesboro Police Department has been investigating the armed robbery that happened back on March 6 at at Gate #227 on Northside Drive. During the incident, the suspect, identified as James, entered the business, presented a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then made the clerk go into a room within the business as he was leaving the store.

A detainer has been placed on James for the charges related to the Armed Robbery in Statesboro.