After surgery, Isakson could miss crucial votes

By Published:

Atlanta (AP) – Sen. Johnny Isakson is recuperating from back surgery and could miss crucial votes on health care and President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Aides said Wednesday that the Republican senator from Georgia still awaits his physician’s approval to travel to Washington. That could complicate GOP plans to move quickly on the legislation as well as the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the high court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he wants to vote on the health care bill next week and the court nominee before the mid-April recess.

The House is scheduled to vote on the health care bill Thursday, but several conservatives remain opposed. Six Republican senators have said they cannot support the House bill.

Isakson’s spokeswoman, Amanda Maddox, said her boss remains in touch with colleagues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s