Savannah (WSAV) – Actor Mark McCullough stopped by Armstrong State University today to spend time talking with students.

If he looks familiar, you may have seen him in movies with A-listers like Tom Cruise, Channing Tatum, and Nicholas Cage. He also recently played in the PBS drama “Mercy Street.”

McCullough lives in Bloomingdale and wanted to give back by sharing his experiences with ASU film majors who have Hollywood aspirations.