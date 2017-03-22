10 years later, Savannah River Landing to get a face lift

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 10-year-old project is finally coming to life. The Savannah River Landing on the East side of the Downtown Marriott has been bare for several years. Back in 2007 developers had a plan in place, but it fell through because of the recession.

New developers have a plan that could give this area a new look. However, there were some concerns at first from the Downtown Neighborhood Association. This is because the original plans included 10-story-high buildings next to the water.

But, with the new design developers showed at Wednesday night they’re singing a different tune.

“We’re happy to see that the plan is progressing forward and like I said I hope that they do those couple of little tweaks,” Melinda Allen, the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said.

Turning that bare land into a colorful $500-million commercial and residential complex is the developers plan developers.

“I’m really excited with what I’m seeing and it would be great if we could get this project going,” Allen said.

Developers with Mariner and Regent Partners have worked on this project for the past four years.

“We’re coming along now to try and breathe new life into it and we’re excited about the possibility,” Trent Germano, a principal with Mariner, said.

Right now, the property is privately owned and developers are looking to close a deal by mid-summer. With money that they assure will not come out of your pocket.

“We would be paying for it with our investors,” Germano said. “It’s all private funding, but the city would be involved in various aspects of it and we’re working through those in discussion.”

Some areas would be private, but the office, hotel and restaurant spaces would be open to the public, including the whole length of the Riverwalk.

“When that connection is made you’ll be able to use Riverwalk from one end to the other,” Germano said.

There are still some concerns from the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

“I would like to see additional green space added in along the eastern side of the Riverwalk,” Allen said.

And they hope the developers will add the Historic Savannah appeal to the area as well.

“Hopefully we can even convince them to add in a square,” Allen said.

If all goes well developers will break ground by the middle of next year. They also said this is a seven to ten year-long project.

On April 13th they’ll discuss zoning of the area in front of city council.