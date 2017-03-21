Two arrested in connection with Statesboro murder

Statesboro (SPD) – The Statesboro Police Department has made a pair of arrests in the murder of Deniro Arness Smith back on March 9th.

Officials say 20-year-old Jaden Thinh Le of Lawrenceville and 24-year-old Michael Jay Williams of Rincon were taken into custody March 17th. We’re told Le has been charged with felony murder. Williams has been charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving false information to officers. Both men could be facing additional charges pending further investigation.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a drug transaction gone bad in the parking lot of the Grove Apartments on Brampton Avenue. Investigators responded to the scene just before 11PM after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. They located Deniro Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel attempted to provide treatment, but Smith was later pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

The case remains under investigation Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.