President issues warning to House Republicans concerning health bill

By Published:
Donald Trump

Washington (AP) – President Donald Trump is warning House Republicans that their seats in Congress could be at risk is they fail to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump addressed Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting at the Capitol Tuesday.

Afterward, Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina relayed Trump’s message to reporters.

Jones said Trump’s message was, “It’s an important vote. If you don’t pass the bill there could be political costs.”

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday.

Jones was unpersuaded. He said he remains firmly against the bill.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s