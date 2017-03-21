President issues warning to House Republicans concerning health bill

Washington (AP) – President Donald Trump is warning House Republicans that their seats in Congress could be at risk is they fail to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump addressed Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting at the Capitol Tuesday.

Afterward, Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina relayed Trump’s message to reporters.

Jones said Trump’s message was, “It’s an important vote. If you don’t pass the bill there could be political costs.”

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday.

Jones was unpersuaded. He said he remains firmly against the bill.