Nighttime striping scheduled at Diverging Diamond Interchange

Port Wentworth (WSAV/GDOT) – Attention drivers who use the Diverging Diamond Interchange! Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will be thermostriping the roadway tonight starting at 8:00 until 5AM Wednesday morning. The stretch affected is SR 21 north and south bound in Port Wentworth between Hendley Road and Highway 30 and the I-95 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109.

Officials tell us Thermostriping is brighter and easier to see, especially at night and in inclement weather, which can help motorists stay on the roadway and in the proper lane.

We’re told it is a slow-moving operation that requires rolling lane closures. Motorists should use caution and reduce their speed when approaching the work zone.  All roadwork is weather contingent.

