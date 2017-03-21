Lowcountry celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The United Nations marks March 21st at World Down Syndrome Day. The day chosen is due to the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society President Candy Bogardus says the day is intended to raise awareness and support for people with the genetic disorder.

“Being aware with people of Down Syndrome and realizing their potential. A lot of people discount their potential but they have limitlessness potential,” Bogardus said.

All of this is done to advocate for more acceptance and inclusion for the Down syndrome community, especially in the work place.

Bogardus has a 12 year-old daughter, Lainey, with Down syndrome.

“She has grown so much and come so far and accomplished so many things and what we forget is that she was perfectly made by God and everything that she’s doing is God’s plan for her,” Bogardus said.

All across the country and in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are celebrating by wearing mismatched socks and tagging pictures with #LotsofSocks. The goal of the campaign, Bogardus says, is to emphasis the beauty in individuality.

If you would like to get involved with LDSS, there is the annual Night of Champions on May 11 and the annual Buddy Walk on October 7.