Indiana St. shooting suspect arrested

By Published:
Courtesy: SCMPD

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Daniels earlier today in connection to a shooting incident last month.

Daniels was identified as the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue back on February 11th.
Officers responded to the scene just before 1:00 that afternoon and located 17-year-old Reuben Farrow suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Reportedly, Farrow was outside washing his vehicle when he was shot by Daniels during a verbal altercation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s