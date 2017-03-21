Indiana St. shooting suspect arrested

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Daniels earlier today in connection to a shooting incident last month.

Daniels was identified as the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue back on February 11th.

Officers responded to the scene just before 1:00 that afternoon and located 17-year-old Reuben Farrow suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Reportedly, Farrow was outside washing his vehicle when he was shot by Daniels during a verbal altercation.