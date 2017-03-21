FUGITIVE FILES: Teenage Suspect Wanted for Grand Larceny

Juan Terrones is only a teenager, but he is facing a very adult charge of Grand Larceny.

“Mr Terrones went into the house and took the vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave and did not return it,” said the Detective.

Juan Terrones stole that car from his own family.

When they reported it stolen and police caught up with him, he only added to his crime, and his trouble.

“When the police offcers tried to make a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, Mr Terrones fled from police and that chase was called off for safety reasons,” said Detective Jake Higgins of the Bluffton Police Department.

Juan Terrones is only 17 years old but has a criminal history as a juvenile, including giving false information to police. Just like he did in this case.

“You have a person who has shown that they have no regard for the safety of police or the community,” said Detective Higgins.

Now Bluffton police are hoping you will help them find the 5’10 120 lbs Terrones.

His family says he is still in Bluffton.

He could be hiding at The Farm or Pine Ridge communites off Buckwalter Parkway.

Police say he may not be dangerous but he is reckless.

“We definitely want to get him locked up,” said the Detective.

If you know where Juan Terrones may be, call Bluffton Police at (843)524-2777 or make an anonymous call to South Carolina Crimestoppers right away at 1-888-CRIME-SC that’s 1-800-274-6372.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

“I’m coming for you so turn yourself in, I’m going to catch you,” said Detective Higgins.