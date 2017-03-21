Emanuel County Deputy injured in car chase

A high-speed car chase through two counties ends with three people being sent to the hospital.

The chase began in Jefferson County when a car sped away from a traffic stop. It ended in Emanuel County near the intersection of US Highway 1 and GA Highway 57. Deputies say the car lost control and hit an Emanuel County Deputy’s car.

Both the car’s driver and passenger as well as the deputy were taken to hospitals.

Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.