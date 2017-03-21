DEVELOPING: Mayor DeLoach to make statement on alderman Thomas’ behavior

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) -Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will speak this afternoon surrounding the drunkenness of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas during the city’s largest holiday celebration of the year.

News 3 was the only station Monday that brought you Alderman Tony Thomas’ remorse to his actions on St. Patrick’s Day.

Images on social media showed the alderman intoxicated following the parade. They drew heavy criticism and backlash from the public.

When we spoke to Thomas, he issued an apology to his constituents. Thomas claims he was being singled out and made the comment that he in fact did not break any law.

The Mayor will speak on the issue today at 1:30.