Bleu Belle Bridal Boutique fashion show coming to Southern Women’s Show this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga.

You’re probably familiar with the wedding tradition, “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Well, Heather Burge of Bleu Belle Bridal Boutique in Savannah is ready to help you find the something Bleu this weekend at the Southern Women’s Show Savannah on Hutchinson Island!

Burge stopped by The Bridge on Tuesday to tell us all about how she will be participating in the show for the first time by putting on a fashion show during the event.

There will be plenty of beautiful gowns to be seen—and there will also be a very special guest hitting the runway to strut her stuff and bring awareness to a special cause—Miss Black Georgia USA 2017, Shaunii Rawls.

Click the ‘Play’ button to learn more about how Burge got into the Bridal business, how she found out about the opportunity to be apart of the Southern Women’s Show, and what Rawls is looking forward to most about the show!

—

**You can check out dozens of gowns at the Bleu Belle Fashion Show on Saturday, March 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Southern Women’s Show.**

Click here for more information about the Southern Women’s Show happening March 24 – March 26th.

Click here for more information about the Bleu Belle Bridal Boutique.

-AND-

You can click here to visit and ‘like’ the Facebook page of Shaunii Rawls, Miss Black Georgia USA 2017.