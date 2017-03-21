4 people killed, 1 hurt in South Carolina house fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – State police are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed four family members and injured another person at a home in central South Carolina.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington County, just west of Columbia.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that the victims were 42-year-old Scott A. Kelly, 34-year-old Amanda G. Kelly, and two of their children, 9-year-old Elizabeth M. Kelly, 9, and 10-month-old Judah A. Kelly.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said one person was flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia. There was no word on her condition.

Two others escaped without injury.

Lexington County Fire Service spokesman Harrison Cahill says the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Autopsies were planned Tuesday.

