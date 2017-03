SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Want to learn about bike safety, tourism or how to incorporate more biking in your community? The 2017 Southeast Biking Symposium is just right for you. It’s March 23-25 and registration is still available.

Registration is just $90 and includes 4 Keynote Sessions, 12 Breakouts, 2 Cocktail Receptions, 2 Breakfasts, 1 Lunch, 3 Bike Rides, a Festival, a S’mores Bonfire Party plus a Beach Bike Rental with Helmet.