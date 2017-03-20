Odd Lot Improv Comedy Troupe celebrates first performance in new location

SAVANNAH,Ga.

This past weekend was a memorable one for many, because of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

But it was also special for a very different reason.

The Odd Lot Improv Comedy Troupe had their first performance in their new location, the Loft on Liberty, on St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s located right about Savannah Coffee Roasters on West Liberty Street in Savannah.

Odd Lot Troupers Chris Soucy and John Dorsey stopped by The Bridge on Monday to share their excitement about being finding the perfect space for their brand of performance. (And they say they’re just excited to be able to call this new place home!)

Click ‘play’ to find out what their inaugural performance was like, what kind of feedback they got from the crowd and they managed to bring a little bit of The Muse with them.

