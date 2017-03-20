More than 400 arrested in Chatham County during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Chatham County (CCSO/WSAV) – A total of 411 people were arrested throughout Chatham County during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 16-19).
The following is a breakdown of arrests by individual agencies:
Bloomingdale Police – 8
Garden City Police – 8
Pooler Police – 17
Port Wentworth Police – 105
Thunderbolt Police – 3
Tybee Police – 11
Savannah Chatham Metro Police – 126
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office – 68
Counter Narcotics Team – 7
Georgia State Patrol – 58
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say a total of 54 people were arrested in the St. Patrick’s Festival Zone downtown between the hours of 8AM Thursday, March 16-3AM Sunday, March 19. Ten of those were felony arrests and 44 were misdemeanors. A total of 39 people were arrested in the festival zone back in 2016.