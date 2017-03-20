Metro looking for man wanted for arrest

SAVANNAH, GA – Metro Police is asking for help locating 25-year-old Michael Dione Stephens.

Stephens is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Stephens may be in the company of 36-year-old Junwana Mason. Mason is 6’ tall and weighs approximately 189 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.