FUGITIVE FILES ARREST: Man Who Opened Fire on Car in the Street

Jason Bryant is wanted for aggravated assault.

Savannah investigators say its a crime that started with a fight over money between Bryant and his landlord.

“They communicated through text messages and over the phone,” said SCMPD Detective Ray Mercer. “The landlord went to the suspect’s parents house, they actually ran into each other, had another verbal altercation.”

But quickly the talking turned violent.

“She was actually behind him in traffic,” said Mercer. “He gets out of his car and fires three rounds into her windshield.”

Luckily the shots didn’t penetrate the glass.

But the 5’11” 240 lb Bryant was able to get away in the chaos.

Savannah Police say he may have gone all the way to Eldora Cemetery road in Bulloch County.

He could also be near the area of Big Cyprus road in Chatham County.

“How dangerous is he?”

“He fired into someone’s vehicle on the driver’s sise of the vehicle two or three time,” said the Detective. “I consider him to be pretty dangerous.”

