Man arrested in 2016 death investigation of child

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested Justin Remler, 24, on Sunday for the murder of 2-year-old Tristan Mitchell.

Metro responded to a residence near Peregrine Crossing and Landings Way on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old last September. At the time, Remler was caring for the toddler. Investigators have determined Remler is responsible for the two-year-old’s death.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.