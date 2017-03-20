“Hair Raising” Charitable Event Helps Fight Childhood Cancer

Hilton Head Island,

Many people turned out on Hilton Head Island to get a fresh cut — for a worthy cause.

Folks young and old, no matter how much hair they had, were willing to shave their head for donations and to show their support for the little guys and girls who are fighting the deadly disease. Organizers say every dollar is so badly needed.

“It’s one thing when you are treating adults who are fully grown, and deal with their radiation treatments and chemo treatments, try doing that to someone who is 25 percent that size and is supposed to be growing,” says Terry Cermak, St. Baldrick’s Event Organizer.

For folks like Mayes Hopkins losing his hair was a labor of love

“We’ve just had our first child Henry and while we didn’t get to meet their Henry, and by knowing them and they are very special people to us and we are happy to do it,” said Hopkins.

The Cermaks started this event six years ago, soon after their son Henry died of cancer. Since then, they’ve helped raise more than $120,000 to fight the disease.



