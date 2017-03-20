Allergy hacks to keep you afloat this spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Spring is officially here!

At 6:29 a.m. on Monday morning, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry welcomed another season of spring.

While that might mean the return of trips to the beach and pulling out the sandals from the back of the closet, it also means the return of spring allergies.

Pollen has already made its entrance to the area with the all too familiar presence of dusty windshields, yellow bottoms of shoes and murky bodies of water with a golden film. Pollen and dust can be found almost anywhere.

Spring 2017 is set to carry above average temperatures for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

All week, people can expect a high pollen count to settle in the area.

Here are some ways you can help fight those pesky seasonal allergies:

Consider changing your morning cup of coffee in for a cup of green tea. Green tea is expected to help with the nasal cavity as well as helping with respiratory issues. Remove your shoes when entering a house. Shoes can track in pollen, dust and other allergens and get stuck in carpets and rugs. Shower before bedtime. This can help reduce the amount of pollen that might be in your hair that you can easily transfer to your bed. Sleep with another pillow. By elevating your head, you can help with the natural process of drainage. Incorporate spicy foods and local honey into your diet. Both have the ability to help fight inflammation and increase the ability for your body to fight inflammation and to adapt to local allergens. Run your errands in the night time or morning time because afternoons are often when the pollen count is the worst. Wash your sheets weekly on high heat to more easily kill pollen and dust mites.