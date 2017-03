Savannah (WSAV) – Authorities are on scene of a single vehicle accident on the Westbound lanes of I-516 going towards Derenne Avenue. Traffic is being affected due to the incident.

We’re told the driver was an adult male who suffered injuries in the crash.. No word on how serious those injuries are at this time. No other details have been released.

Officials advise you to find an alternate route while emergency crews work to clear the scene.