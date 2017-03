HINESVILLE, Ga. – Tom Wahl, the Liberty County 911 director, was found dead inside his Hinesville home Monday.

According to Deputy coroner Terry Satterfeild, Wahl didn’t show up to work Monday. Employees became concerned and called police to his home.

Satterfield said Wahl died sometime on Sunday.

News 3 was told Wahl was instrumental in bringing the 911 system into the digital age several years ago.

We will have more information for you on-air and online when it becomes available.