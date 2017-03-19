Metro totals more than 50 arrests during St. Patrick’s Day Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (March 19, 2017) – Law enforcement officers made five felony and fifteen misdemeanor arrests in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day “Festival Zone” Saturday Mar. 19.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department and CNT are among the agencies that made arrests. Three of the felony arrests were for sale of a controlled substance, one was for possession of a controlled substance, and one was for giving false statements.

The misdemeanor arrests included carrying a concealed weapon (1), criminal trespass (1), disorderly conduct (4), DUI (1), fleeing to elude (1), possession of marijuana (2), reckless conduct (1), simple battery (1), swimming in the river (2), and urinating in public (1).

Metro police had already made more than 34 arrests prior to the final day of the festival.