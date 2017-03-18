Three adults, two children rescued in Burton

By Published:
Courtesy: Burton Fire Department

Burton (BFD) – Three Beaufort County emergency agencies collaborated to rescue a family of five stuck on a mudflat in Burton.

Beaufort County emergency agencies were notified of an occupied boat stuck on a mudflat off  the Broad River boat landing Friday night. Burton firefighters arrived and located a small boat with a family of five; three adults and two children, stuck on a mudflat in dropping temperatures and approaching nightfall.

Beaufort Marine rescue and the Parris Island Fire Department also responded with water rescue equipment helping to rescue the family and remove the boat from the flat. No injuries were reported from the incident.

