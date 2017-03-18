Thieves target Georgia pharmacies amid ongoing drug crisis

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a wave of break-ins and robberies of Georgia pharmacies is being fueled by a drug epidemic.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the crimes illustrate the scope of the nation’s ongoing drug epidemic.

Federal authorities say the increasing crimes, fueled by the opiate crisis, have placed Georgia among the top 10 states in the nation with the most armed robberies of pharmacies.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs have been stolen from Georgia pharmacies in the last year.

Authorities say efforts to crack down on pain management clinics known as pill mills have led to the surge in pharmacy thefts around the state.