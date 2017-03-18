SC prosecutor contender at odds with feds on medical pot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The man widely regarded as the front-runner for South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor job is a Republican state representative who gave early support to Donald Trump’s campaign.

But Rep. Peter McCoy has introduced comprehensive medicinal cannabis legislation here, which appears to contradict his would-be boss’ statements on drug policy.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions has made no secret of his plans to take a hard line on drugs, saying marijuana distribution remains a federal crime regardless of states’ actions and that he’s reviewing Obama-era policies giving states flexibility.

That stance will be tested as the new administration begins to place federal prosecutors throughout the country, including some in states that have taken various steps toward legalizing the drug.