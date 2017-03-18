Rock N Roll Legend Chuck Berry Dies

Berry
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

 

St. Louis

One of the kings of Rock and Roll has died.  Chuck Berry is best known for his colorful lyrics, inventive guitar playing, and thrilling stage antics.

He helped make Rock and Roll Music an international obsession.

Berry is known for his classic hits such as “Johnny B. Goode,” Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven”.

He died Saturday at his home West of St. Louis.

Police say emergency responders were called to his home around 12:30 p.m., but found him unresponsive.  Several attempts to revive Berry failed and he was pronounced dead.

Berry was 90 years old.

 

 

 

